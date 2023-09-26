China is solid contributor to building global community of shared future: white paper

China has contributed its strength to building a global community of shared future with firm conviction and solid actions over the past decade, said a white paper.

The white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The white paper noted that the Belt and Road Initiative is a vivid example of building a global community of shared future, and is a global public good and cooperation platform provided by China to the world.

By July 2023, more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organizations had signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China, said the document.

The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China have evolved into a crucial cornerstone for building a global community of shared future, according to the white paper.

Noting that the vision of a global community of shared future addresses the deficits in peace, development, security, and governance facing the world today, the white paper added that it also offers solutions that have been translated into concrete actions in areas such as health, climate change, and cybersecurity.

China has proposed the building of a global community of shared future, calling on all countries to form broad consensus and take concerted actions to address global issues, so as to inject confidence and momentum into humanity's drive toward a bright future, it said.