﻿
News / Nation

China is solid contributor to building global community of shared future: white paper

Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
China has contributed its strength to building a global community of shared future with firm conviction and solid actions over the past decade, said a white paper.
Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

China has contributed its strength to building a global community of shared future with firm conviction and solid actions over the past decade, said a white paper.

The white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The white paper noted that the Belt and Road Initiative is a vivid example of building a global community of shared future, and is a global public good and cooperation platform provided by China to the world.

By July 2023, more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organizations had signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China, said the document.

The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China have evolved into a crucial cornerstone for building a global community of shared future, according to the white paper.

Noting that the vision of a global community of shared future addresses the deficits in peace, development, security, and governance facing the world today, the white paper added that it also offers solutions that have been translated into concrete actions in areas such as health, climate change, and cybersecurity.

China has proposed the building of a global community of shared future, calling on all countries to form broad consensus and take concerted actions to address global issues, so as to inject confidence and momentum into humanity's drive toward a bright future, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     