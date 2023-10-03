﻿
News / Nation

China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

Xinhua
  11:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0
China's national observatory on Tuesday morning issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year.
Xinhua
  11:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0

China's national observatory on Tuesday morning issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu, the third most severe warning in its four-tier typhoon warning system, as the 14th typhoon of this year is expected to bring gales to southern and eastern parts of the country.

The typhoon, observed at 20.2 degrees north latitude and 125.2 degrees east longitude at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, is expected to move northwest at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour, the National Meteorological Center said.

It will make landfall somewhere along the coastal areas around the southern part of China's Taiwan Island, or it may pass Taiwan Island without making landfall and move west with intensity gradually decreasing from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

The center urged local authorities to prepare typhoon emergency response measures and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     