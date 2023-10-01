﻿
China's "hot papers" account for 45.9 pct of global total

  23:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-01
China's "hot papers" account for 45.9 percent of the world total, ranking first globally, a government think tank recently revealed.
China's "hot papers" account for 45.9 percent of the world total, ranking first globally, a government think tank recently revealed.

Hot papers are papers published during the two years prior to classification that are cited a sufficient number of times in the two months to be placed in the top 0.1 percent of peer papers.

According to annual statistics issued by the Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China, which is under the Ministry of Science and Technology, China had 1,929 hot papers by July 2023, an increase of 6.7 percent compared with 2022 statistics.

The United States ranked second globally, with 1,592 hot papers.

The annual statistics also showed that China had 57,900 highly cited papers, accounting for 30.8 percent of the world total and ranking second globally, an increase of 3.5 percentage points compared with 2022 statistics.

Highly cited papers are papers that performed in the top 1 percent globally in terms of the number of citations they received in their field from 2013 to 2023.

The United States ranked first globally, with 76,600 highly cited papers.

Source: Xinhua
