﻿
News / Nation

Former senior Jiangxi provincial legislator expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  19:04 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Yin Meigen, a former senior legislator in Jiangxi Province, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over severe violations of discipline and law.
Xinhua
  19:04 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0

Yin Meigen, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over severe violations of discipline and law.

The punishment was announced in an official statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday.

Yin was formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress.

An investigation of Yin's case found that he had lost his ideals and conviction, and had become involved in superstitious activities. The statement also said Yin had defied the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and violated relevant rules to accept gifts and money and visit luxury private venues.

The investigation also found that Yin had taken cash and houses of people under his jurisdiction for his own use. He also stood accused of being involved in power-for-sex and money-for-sex trades.

Yin was also found to have meddled in market activities, discipline, and law enforcement activities in violation of relevant rules.

He had colluded with some lawless private business owners and conducted power-for-money trades. He had also taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in regard to personnel promotion and project contracting, accepting massive amounts of money and gifts in return.

The statement said Yin's case would be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, his illegal gains would be confiscated, and his qualification as a delegate to the CPC Jiangxi provincial congress was also terminated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     