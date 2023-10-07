﻿
News / Nation

China maintains yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

  14:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
China's national observatory Saturday continued to issue a yellow alert, the third highest in a four-colored warning system, as Typhoon Koinu is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to its southeastern regions.

Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year, was located around 190 km south of Shanwei City in Guangdong Province at 1 p.m., packing winds of up to 173 km per hour near its center, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center said the typhoon is traveling westward at a speed of 5-10 km per hour, with its strength likely to gradually weaken.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Fujian and Guangdong provinces will be lashed by heavy rain or rainstorms on Saturday and Sunday, while some coastal regions in Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong provinces will experience strong gales.

The center advised local authorities to prepare for the typhoon by ordering ships to return to ports, suspending outdoor activities, and remaining on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     