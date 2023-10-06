Chinese premier to attend closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games
12:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-06 0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on October 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Li will also hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
