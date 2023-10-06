Chinese premier to attend closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on October 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on October 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Li will also hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement.