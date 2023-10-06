China's National Day holiday box office revenue hits US$348m

China's box office revenue generated during the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday through Friday has exceeded 2.5 billion yuan (US$348.2 million).

Imaginechina

China's box office revenue generated during the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday through Friday has exceeded 2.5 billion yuan (US$348.2 million).

Domestic films dominated the holiday revenue chart, with Zhang Yimou's crime suspense movie "Under The Light" leading with around 828 million yuan, or 32 percent of the total, as of 9am on Friday morning, according to film data platform Maoyan.

"The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan," the fourth installment in the "EX-Files" romantic comedy franchise, ranked second, grossing around 580 million yuan.

"The Volunteers: To the War," the latest war film by Chen Kaige, secured the third spot, with 468 million yuan.

The US biographical film "Oppenheimer" generated a further 14 million yuan during the holiday, bringing its total earnings at China's box office since August 30 to 438 million yuan.