﻿
News / Nation

China's National Day holiday box office revenue hits US$348m

Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2023-10-06       0
China's box office revenue generated during the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday through Friday has exceeded 2.5 billion yuan (US$348.2 million).
Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2023-10-06       0
China's National Day holiday box office revenue hits US$348m
Imaginechina

People look at movie posters in a movie theater in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, on October 3, 2023.

China's box office revenue generated during the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday through Friday has exceeded 2.5 billion yuan (US$348.2 million).

Domestic films dominated the holiday revenue chart, with Zhang Yimou's crime suspense movie "Under The Light" leading with around 828 million yuan, or 32 percent of the total, as of 9am on Friday morning, according to film data platform Maoyan.

"The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan," the fourth installment in the "EX-Files" romantic comedy franchise, ranked second, grossing around 580 million yuan.

"The Volunteers: To the War," the latest war film by Chen Kaige, secured the third spot, with 468 million yuan.

The US biographical film "Oppenheimer" generated a further 14 million yuan during the holiday, bringing its total earnings at China's box office since August 30 to 438 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     