Solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies to enter German households

Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets.

A staff member takes out a Chinese-made micro inverter from the batch packaging at the warehouse of Lauxx Energy in Ahrensburg, Germany, May 30, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

A staff member checks photovoltaic modules at the workshop of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

Dirk Heil checks the Chinese-made solar-powered equipment installed at his house in Schwarzenbek, Germany, May 30, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

Dirk Heil installs the Chinese-made solar-powered equipment at his house in Schwarzenbek, Germany, May 30, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

A container ship of China's COSCO Shipping docks at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, May 1, 2023. The Chinese-made solar-powered equipment installed in Dirk's house arrived by sea at the Port of Rotterdam before being transferred to Germany. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

A staff member checks the operation of the equipment at the workshop of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

A staff member unwraps the packaging of Chinese-made micro inverters at the warehouse of Lauxx Energy in Ahrensburg, Germany, May 30, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows the exterior view of the workshop of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows the Chinese-made solar-powered equipment installed at the house of Dirk Heil in Schwarzenbek, Germany. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

Staff members work at the workshop of Beny New Energy Co., Ltd. in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 19, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

Staff members assemble inverter accessories at the workshop of Beny New Energy Co., Ltd. in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 19, 2023. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."

This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows the interior view of the workshop of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Dirk Heil, a resident living in the small town of Schwarzenbek in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has been using solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies in recent months. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, these high-quality and fair-priced products from China have entered German households by sea or by taking China-Europe freight trains.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. and Beny New Energy Co., Ltd., two Chinese companies that produce solar-related equipment, have ramped up their production to meet the growing demands of domestic and international markets. Many of their products have entered the German market.

As electricity price rises in Europe, using solar-powered equipment helps reduce the cost of electricity. Dirk said that the equipment is easy to install and can help him save electricity bills. "This is the first time I have had solar power in my house and I am delighted with it."