China's top legislator meets US congressional delegation

China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with a US congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing on Monday.
China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with a US congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that China-US relations are important to both countries and the world, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the fundamental principles for the development of China-US relations.

Zhao called on the US side to work with China to enhance mutual understanding, mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation, increase positive energy and eliminate negative factors, and bring China-US relations back on a track of sound and steady development which will benefit the two countries and the whole world.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the US Congress, adhere to the principles of rationality, objectivity and fairness in communication and exchanges, seek common ground while shelving differences, promote cooperation and play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations, he said.

Schumer and others said that the US side does not seek conflict with China and is willing to carry out frank exchanges with China on major issues of mutual concern.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
