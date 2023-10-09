﻿
News / Nation

Another 706 telecom scam suspects from northern Myanmar handed over to China

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-09       0
In an ongoing crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, 706 more suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody.
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-09       0

In an ongoing crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, 706 more suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody, the Ministry of Public Security announced Monday.

The suspects, including 26 fugitives, were handed over to public security authorities in the cities of Lincang and Pu'er of southwest China's border province of Yunnan between September 25 and October 7.

Chinese authorities have pledged to thoroughly investigate the suspects' criminal activities and crack down on telecom fraud with strict adherence to the law. They also plan to delve into related domestic crimes in order to ensure a comprehensive crackdown throughout the entire chain of criminal activities.

The number of telecom fraud cases has declined significantly in recent months, with a total of 2,317 suspects to date captured and transferred to China from Myanmar, according to the ministry.

Public security authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to crack down on telecom fraud and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     