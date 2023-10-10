﻿
News / Nation

Expelled from Party: Wealth-flaunting Net celebrity brings down granddad

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-10-10       0
Zhong Gengci, the grandfather of Internet celebrity "Arctic Catfish", who flaunted her wealth online, was expelled from the Communist Party of China on Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-10-10       0
Expelled from Party: Wealth-flaunting Net celebrity brings down granddad
Ti Gong

A picture of Internet celebrity "Arctic Catfish" (北极鲶鱼) and her grandfather Zhong Gengci (right).

An online wealth-flaunting farce was highly watched by netizens for almost a year, and it has ended with the expulsion of a high-ranking official from the the Communist Party of China.

Zhong Gengci, former director of the Shenzhen transport bureau's freight management branch, was stripped of his Party membership and his retirement benefits were lowered to that of an entry-level clerk, his illegal gains confiscated.

Zhong is the grandfather of Internet celebrity "Arctic Catfish" (北极鲶鱼), who unintentionally contributed to the government's fight against corruption and brought about his downfall.

On March 22, "Arctic Catfish" was found bragging about her wealth on the Twitter-like (now X) Weibo, such as posting that "we have nine digits (in savings) at home" and "feeling (our family is) corrupt."

She also showed off on the Internet that she lived a luxurious life in Australia, and compared netizens to "commoners to be exploited," and said that her family's money was provided by the "commoners," which triggered online outrage.

Arctic Catfish's grandfather, Zhong, responded on March 24, refuting the claim of substantial wealth and emphasizing his honest work until retirement. He also said that his granddaughter had been distraught and in tears due to her controversial remarks.

But the official report on Tuesday scoffed at the so-called "working honestly until retirement" claims.

According to the report, Zhong was dishonest to the Party and repeatedly colluded with others to resist investigation; engaged in profit-making activities and unauthorized part-time work in violation of regulations; and used his position to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted their property.

The disciplinary committee in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, said it will investigate the case according to the law and regulations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     