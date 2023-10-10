China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior sports official

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Du Zhaocai, former deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China, for suspected bribe-taking.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Further handling of the case is currently underway.