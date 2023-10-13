China's high-speed trains introduce 'quiet carriage' service

For those looking for a tranquil travel experience, China has introduced "quiet carriages" on some high-speed trains, with sound and behavior limits.

For those looking for a tranquil travel experience, China has introduced "quiet carriages" on some high-speed trains.

The routes include those between Beijing and Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, and Chengdu and Chongqing.

The service has been met with enthusiasm among travelers and has become a trending topic on the Chinese Twitter-like (now X) Weibo.

Passengers choosing the "quiet carriages" are expected to adhere to a set of rules during the trip, including using headphones when operating electronic devices or listening to audio, turning mobile phones to silent or vibrate mode, making or receiving phone calls outside the quiet carriages, and ensuring children remain well-behaved.

In order to maintain a peaceful ambiance, the volume of announcements in the "quiet carriages" is kept at 30 percent to 40 percent of the normal volume. Train attendants will also refrain from introducing products and services verbally within the carriages.

A range of amenities such as eye masks, headphones, and snore-stopping devices are available on the trains.

Passengers who want to buy tickets for "quiet carriages" should look for train services labeled with "quiet" (静) and select the option to prioritize quiet carriages when booking their tickets. The tickets are now available on the 12306 app and website, with third-party platforms not yet supporting these bookings.