China-donated quake relief supplies arrive in Afghansitan

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2023-10-15       0
The first batch of earthquake relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at Afghanistan's Herat International Airport on Sunday morning.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2023-10-15

The first batch of earthquake relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at Afghanistan's Herat International Airport on Sunday morning and was handed over to the Afghan side.

Relief materials, including tents and rollaway beds, were unloaded from two Chinese cargo planes at the airport.

Two deadly quakes, each with a magnitude of 6.2, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicenter in the Zanda Jan district of Herat province on October 7, and left at least 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.

Since October 7, Herat has been experiencing a series of tremors, forcing locals to stay and sleep on the public ground to escape possible devastating aftershocks.

The Chinese government has pledged emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the country with earthquake relief work.

According to the needs of the Afghan side, China's aid supplies mainly include tents, rollaway beds and thick blankets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
