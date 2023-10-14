﻿
China-Laos Railway trains carry 81,000 cross-border passengers

More than 81,000 cross-border passengers have used the international train service on the China-Laos Railway over the past six months, border control authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province said.

Among them, more than 15,000 were foreigners from more than 60 countries and regions, according to the exit-entry frontier inspection station of Mohan on the China-Laos border, which had handled 370 passenger trains at the Mohan railway port as of Friday.

Friday marked the six-month anniversary of the international passenger train service of the China-Laos Railway.

Since the launch of cross-border passenger service on the railway in April this year, it has quickly become the preferred option for a growing number of international travelers due to its affordability, convenience and comfort.

Starting from late July, the travel time from Kunming to Vientiane has been shortened by an hour to around nine and a half hours, thanks to streamlined customs clearance procedures.

Wang Tian, a Chinese passenger engaged in cross-border trade who often travels between Kunming and Vientiane by train, lauded the railway service.

"The convenient customs clearance, the beautiful views along the railway route and the comfortable environment on the train have made the train trip delightful," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
