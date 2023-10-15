﻿
Hybrid rice field achieves single-season yield of 1,251.5 kg per mu in SW China

A demonstration project for hybrid rice in southwest China's Sichuan Province announced after on-site inspection by experts to achieve a remarkable single-season yield of 1,251.5 kg per mu (about 0.067 hectares) on Saturday.

Dechang County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan, where the project is located, features favorable light and temperature conditions, significant day-night temperature differences, good water quality, and ideal conditions for the accumulation of organic materials in rice.

The demonstration field spans a total of 110 mu. Three rice fields were randomly selected by a team led by the association of agricultural science society of central China's Hunan Province for mechanical harvesting and average yield calculation.

Source: Xinhua
