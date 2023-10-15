Chinese, Saudi Arabian FMs hold phone talks on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that all parties should refrain from any actions that escalate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

China opposes and condemns all acts that harm civilians because they violate the basic human conscience and the basic norms of international relations, Wang said.

China is in intensive communication with all parties to push for a ceasefire and an end to the fighting, he said, adding that the pressing task is to ensure the safety of civilians, open humanitarian corridors for aid as soon as possible, and protect the basic needs of the people in Gaza.

China stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to continue supporting the Palestinians' just cause of restoring their national rights and bring the Palestinian question back to the right track of the two-state solution so that it can be resolved comprehensively, justly and permanently, said Wang.