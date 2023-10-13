China's September foreign trade reaches new monthly high of 2023

China's total goods imports and exports continued to improve in September, with the trade volume reaching a new monthly high of this year, official data showed Friday.

The foreign trade volume reached 3.74 trillion yuan (about US$521 billion) last month, registering month-on-month growth for a second consecutive month, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In the first three quarters, China's goods imports and exports totaled 30.8 trillion yuan, it added.