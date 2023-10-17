﻿
News / Nation

Recognition long overdue: posthumous honor for Lin Huiyin, a pioneer of Chinese architecture

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Lin Huiyin, a Chinese architecture student at the University of Pennsylvania between 1924 and 1927, will be posthumously awarded a Bachelor of Architecture diploma.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Recognition long overdue: posthumous honor for Lin Huiyin, a pioneer of Chinese architecture
University of Pennsylvania

Lin Huiyin's graduation photo. She was awarded a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

After almost a century, Lin Huiyin, a Chinese architecture student at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) between 1924 and 1927, will be awarded a long-overdue Bachelor of Architecture diploma by the Stuart Weitzman School of Design.

"At the May 18, 2024, Weitzman Commencement Ceremony, the School will award Lin, arguably the first and most famous female architect in modern China, a long-overdue posthumous Bachelor of Architecture degree," stated an article titled "An Architectural Pioneer Receives Her Due," published by Penn on Sunday.

Recognition long overdue: posthumous honor for Lin Huiyin, a pioneer of Chinese architecture
University of Pennsylvania

Lin Huiyin (left) and Liang Sicheng on the Temple of Heaving in Beijing in 1936.

Lin Huiyin, along with her husband Liang Sicheng, who was also a renowned Chinese architect, traveled to the United States in 1924 and studied in Penn's architecture program.

However, Penn's architecture program rejected the admission application of this Chinese woman because it did not admit female students until 1934. As a result, Lin had to study in the only department that accepted female students, the School of Fine Arts.

Nevertheless, she actively participated in architecture studios, took courses in design theory, drawing, and architectural history, and worked as a teaching assistant in architectural design, often outperforming her male peers.

She completed most of the coursework required for a Bachelor of Architecture degree. The only exceptions were a drawing course that was not open to female students because it featured male models.

"Upon closer examination, it became clear that the reason she wasn't awarded a degree was because she was a woman," said Fritz Steiner, Weitzman Dean, and Paley Professor, "It's not right, and this is an opportunity to correct that."

Recognition long overdue: posthumous honor for Lin Huiyin, a pioneer of Chinese architecture
University of Pennsylvania

One of the illustrations Lin contributed to the women's undergraduate yearbook, 1926.

Among Lin Huiyin's numerous architectural designs, the most well-known to the Chinese people are the designs of the national emblem and the Monument to the People's Heroes.

Next year will mark the 120th anniversary of Lin's birth and the 100th anniversary of her enrollment at Penn. Lin's daughter, 94-year-old Liang Zaibing, said, "A hundred years later, my mother is being recognized by her alma mater. This reminds me of her bravery and determination when she chose to major in architecture. She proved throughout her life that she was a true architect."

Lin was the daughter of the prominent Chinese diplomat Lin Changmin and also the aunt of the world-renowned artist Maya Lin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     