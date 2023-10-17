﻿
News / Nation

Former provincial legislator sentenced to prison for bribery, embezzlement

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Song Xibin, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, was Tuesday sentenced to 13 years in prison for accepting bribes.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Former provincial legislator sentenced to prison for bribery, embezzlement
Ti Gong

Song Xibin, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, was Tuesday sentenced to 13 years in prison for accepting bribes.

The verdict was issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

From 2005 to 2021, Song took advantage of his various positions in Heilongjiang to seek profits for others in business operations, project contracting, and job promotions, accepting over 35.3 million yuan (US$4.92 million) worth of money and valuables in return, according to the verdict.

He was also found guilty of misappropriating 50 million yuan in the city's special funds for profit-making activities of other units in 2014 when he worked in Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang.

Per the verdict, the defendant was also fined 3 million yuan, and his illicit gains have been confiscated and will be turned over to the national treasury.

Considering that Song confessed his crimes truthfully, showed remorse, and cooperated in returning his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     