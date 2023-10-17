Former provincial legislator sentenced to prison for bribery, embezzlement

Song Xibin, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, was Tuesday sentenced to 13 years in prison for accepting bribes.

The verdict was issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

From 2005 to 2021, Song took advantage of his various positions in Heilongjiang to seek profits for others in business operations, project contracting, and job promotions, accepting over 35.3 million yuan (US$4.92 million) worth of money and valuables in return, according to the verdict.

He was also found guilty of misappropriating 50 million yuan in the city's special funds for profit-making activities of other units in 2014 when he worked in Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang.

Per the verdict, the defendant was also fined 3 million yuan, and his illicit gains have been confiscated and will be turned over to the national treasury.

Considering that Song confessed his crimes truthfully, showed remorse, and cooperated in returning his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.