Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for some Chinese citizens

Kyrgyzstan has introduced a visa-free regime for some citizens of China and India, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan has introduced a visa-free regime for some citizens of China and India, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

It said that the decision was made by the Cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan in order to further liberalize the visa regime.

Thus, a visa-free regime is introduced for up to 7 days for citizens of China and India, in observing certain conditions for entry into Kyrgyzstan.

In particular, citizens of China and India – holders of long-term multiple-entry visas from countries such as the United States, Britain and the Schengen zone, are provided with a visa-free regime for up to 7 days with the right to re-enter after 21 days from the date of departure from the country.

Permanent residents of Macau and Hong Kong with a return air ticket are provided with a visa-free regime for up to 30 days with the right to re-enter after 30 days from the date of departure from Kyrgyzstan.

These measures aim at further stimulating tourist flows and improving the investment and business attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan, the report said.