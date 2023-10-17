﻿
News / Nation

China's Shanxi launches its first China-Europe freight train service to Spain

Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
A fully loaded China-Europe freight train on Monday arrived in Madrid, Spain, the first such train from north China's Shanxi Province to reach Spain.
Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
China's Shanxi launches its first China-Europe freight train service to Spain
National Railway Admininstration

This batch of cargo leaves Shanxi Province for Madrid, Spain, on September 16, 2023.

A fully loaded China-Europe freight train on Monday arrived in Madrid, Spain, the first such train from north China's Shanxi Province to reach Spain.

Cargo on board consisted of cross-border e-commerce goods from Shanxi, including canned products, train wheel sets and mechanical parts. The cargo was packed in a total of 55 containers and weighed 925 tons.

This batch of cargo left Shanxi on September 16, traveling through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany and France before arriving in Madrid. The journey covered an approximate total distance of 12,000 kilometers.

By August, Shanxi Province had handled 700 China-Europe freight train trips since its first such service was launched in 2017, according to local authorities. The province has currently launched 15 China-Europe freight train and China-Central Asia freight train routes linking 16 countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     