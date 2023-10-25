Former senior provincial political advisor arrested for suspected bribery

Sun Shutao, a former senior political adviser of east China's Shandong Province, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.

Sun Shutao, a former senior political adviser of east China's Shandong Province, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sun's case was handed over to the prosecuting agency following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision investigation, the SPP statement said.

Sun was formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.

Sun's case is ongoing.