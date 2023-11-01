Tsingtao Brewery employee who urinated in malt has been detained

Tsingtao brewery said on Wednesday that a worker who was filmed urinating in a malt container has been detained by the police.

Ti Gong

Tsingtao brewery said on Wednesday that a worker who was filmed urinating in a malt container has been detained by the police.

The company apologized and said in a statement that in response to the incident, which went viral last week on social media, it has adopted measures to strengthen monitoring of employee behaviour and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pingdu City said in a statement that an investigation revealed that on October 19, around 1pm, a subcontracted worker surnamed Cui urinated inside a truck transporting raw materials within Tsingtao Brewery factory.



The local police authorities detained him on suspicion of intentionally damaging property.

Tsingtao Brewery acknowledged that this incident exposed weaknesses in their management of raw material transportation.

They are committed to taking it seriously and making necessary improvements, extending sincere apologies to their valued consumers.