﻿
News / Nation

Tsingtao Brewery employee who urinated in malt has been detained

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
Tsingtao brewery said on Wednesday that a worker who was filmed urinating in a malt container has been detained by the police.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
Tsingtao Brewery employee who urinated in malt has been detained
Ti Gong

The worker is caught peeing in a malt container.

Tsingtao brewery said on Wednesday that a worker who was filmed urinating in a malt container has been detained by the police.

The company apologized and said in a statement that in response to the incident, which went viral last week on social media, it has adopted measures to strengthen monitoring of employee behaviour and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pingdu City said in a statement that an investigation revealed that on October 19, around 1pm, a subcontracted worker surnamed Cui urinated inside a truck transporting raw materials within Tsingtao Brewery factory.

The local police authorities detained him on suspicion of intentionally damaging property.

Tsingtao Brewery acknowledged that this incident exposed weaknesses in their management of raw material transportation.

They are committed to taking it seriously and making necessary improvements, extending sincere apologies to their valued consumers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     