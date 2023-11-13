﻿
China launches ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone

Xinhua
China has launched the world's first ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone with a bandwidth of 1,200G bits per second (1.2T), according to a press conference held at the Tsinghua University in Beijing on Monday.

The ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone, jointly developed by the Tsinghua University, China Mobile, HUAWEI and CERNET.com Corporation, boasts a total transmission network spanning more than 3,000 kilometers linking the three cities of Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou.

The FITI backbone is a major technological achievement of the national Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) project. Since its trial operation on July 31 this year, the FITI backbone has running stably and reliably, successfully passing various tests.

The FITI backbone is operated based on China's domestically-owned key technologies such as the next-generation Internet core router 1.2T ultra-high-speed IPv6 interface and the ultra-high-speed multi-path aggregation. Both the software and hardware of the FITI backbone are made domestically.

The FITI, built by 40 Chinese universities including the Tsinghua University, is based on IPv6 technology. The core nodes of its high-performance backbone network are distributed in 40 universities in 35 cities across the country.

In April 2021, the high-performance backbone network of the FITI started operation, achieving interconnection with IPv4/IPv6 test facilities both at home and abroad.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
