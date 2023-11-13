Former vice mayor of Chongqing expelled from CPC

Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Monday.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation found that Xiong had lost his ideals and beliefs, and deviated from the CPC Central Committee on major principles. He was also found to have formed political cliques, falsified and exaggerated his work to glorify his performance, resisted organizational scrutiny, and engaged in superstitious activities.

He had gained substantial returns through private loans, abused his power by seeking benefits for others in project contracting and land approval, and accepted massive amounts of money and gifts in return, according to the investigation.

In line with Party regulations and laws, the decision has been made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.