Chinese police offer rewards of up to US$68,600 for capture of telecom fraud ring leaders in Myanmar

Wenzhou police in Zhejiang Province are offering rewards ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 yuan (US$13,720 to US$68,600) for information leading to the arrest of four leaders of a major telecom fraud syndicate operating in northern Myanmar's Kokang.

The leaders, identified as Ming Xuechang, Ming Guoping, Ming Julan, and Ming Zhenzhen, play crucial roles in the criminal organization that specifically targets Chinese nationals, said the announcement on the wanted list.

Ming Xuechang and Ming Guoping are Myanmar citizens, while Ming Julan and Ming Zhenzhen are from Yunnan Province, China.

Led by Ming Xuechang, the syndicate is implicated in orchestrating a network of fraudulent activities, employing armed protection for their illicit operations. Targeting Chinese citizens through telecom scams, the group has caused significant financial losses despite increased law enforcement crackdowns, displaying a blatant disregard for authorities.

The suspects are also alleged to be involved in severe violent crimes, including murder, intentional injury, and illegal detention.

Police have urged the suspects to cease criminal activities and surrender to authorities for possible leniency. The public is encouraged to report any information leading to the apprehension of these individuals.