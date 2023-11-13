China's box office hits 50b yuan milestone, returns to pre-pandemic level

The Chinese film market on Monday hit the 50-billion-yuan (US$6.97 billion) mark in annual box office revenue, signaling a remarkable recovery from the the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese film market on Monday hit the 50-billion-yuan (US$6.97 billion) mark in annual box office revenue, signaling a remarkable recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This impressive feat, accomplished in 317 days, featured the triumph of domestic productions, which generated a staggering 83.4 percent of the total box office earnings, according to data from China Movie Database.

China's box office revenue last exceeded 50 billion yuan in 2019, achieving the milestone in just 276 days.

In 2022, the Chinese film market recorded total revenue of 30.07 billion yuan nationwide.