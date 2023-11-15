﻿
Employment for China's college graduates to improve: NBS spokesperson

  14:32 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate has been on a downward trend since the beginning of this year and the overall employment situation has been improving.
The employment situation for Chinese college graduates is expected to improve thanks to a spate of supportive policies and the constant optimization of a long-term mechanism for promoting their employment, said a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate has been on a downward trend since the beginning of this year and the overall employment situation has been improving, spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.

Liu added that China is doing research on the calculation method concerning data on youth unemployment rate and will give relevant updates upon the completion of the work.

