﻿
News / Nation

China handles 17.27 mln tip-offs about illegal, harmful online content in October

Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-13       0
Relevant departments and online portal platforms across China dealt with 17.27 million tip-offs about illegal activities and harmful online information in October.
Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-13       0

Relevant departments and online portal platforms across China dealt with 17.27 million tip-offs about illegal activities and harmful online information in October, according to statistics released by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Monday.

While the number declined 7.8 percent compared to the previous month, it rose 23.3 percent year on year, according to the statistics.

Among them, more than 7.53 million tip-offs were processed by major commercial Internet platforms, said the statistics.

Internet users in China can report illegal activities involving pornography, gambling, infringement of others' rights and rumor, and harmful online content via the 12377 hotline and other channels to participate in cyberspace governance and safeguard a clean online environment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     