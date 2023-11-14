﻿
News / Nation

Xi sends congratulatory letter to annual conference of cross-Strait entrepreneurs summit

Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
The annual conference, which marks the 10th anniversary of the cross-Strait entrepreneurs summit, opened on Tuesday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.
Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.

The summit serves as a crucial platform for communication and cooperation between enterprises and business people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, playing an important role in fostering economic cooperation and deepening the integrated development across the Strait, Xi said.

Xi said efforts will be continued to facilitate economic exchanges and cooperation and advance integrated development in all fields across the Strait. More work will be done to improve systems and policies that contribute to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and help Taiwan compatriots and enterprises integrate into the new development pattern and achieve high-quality development, he noted.

Xi called on entrepreneurs on both sides to safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation, keep pace with the trends of history and shoulder responsibility of the times, in an effort to promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations and realize China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
