Former senior political adviser of Zhejiang arrested for suspected bribery

Zhu Congjiu, a former senior political adviser in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zhu's case was handed over to the prosecuting agency following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP statement said.

Zhu was a member of the leading Party members group of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.

Zhu's case is ongoing.