Shanghai suitable for hosting Olympic Qualifier Series: IOC

A three-day workshop focusing on the Olympic Qualifier Series to be held in Shanghai is currently underway from November 14 to 16.

A three-day workshop, jointly organized by the Shanghai Administration of Sport (SAS) in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), focusing on the Olympic Qualifier Series to be held in Shanghai is currently underway from November 14 to 16.

During the workshop, various topics were discussed, including the competition schedule, partner activation, broadcast operations, digital engagement and media operations. Representatives from the four international federations - the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and World Skate - shared insights on competition organization requirements. Furthermore, the Shanghai local organizing committee (LOC) introduced its plans regarding the LOC staffing structure, volunteers, transport, accommodation, medical service and the venue preparation.

The Olympic Qualifier Series is the ultimate qualification stage for athletes in BMX freestyle, skateboarding, sport climbing, and breaking. A total of 464 athletes will compete in the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai. "There will be a lot at stake, all athletes will want to secure spots to the Olympic Games in Paris," said Pierre Fratter-Bardy, associate director of Olympic Games Strategy and Development, IOC.

According to Fratter-Bardy, Shanghai came to the IOC with a very strong value proposition from the beginning. The Huangpu riverside is a great venue and offers very good conditions. "Shanghai's vision for the Olympic Qualifier Series has been very strong from the start and is in line with the IOC. Additionally, Shanghai has strong expertise in hosting major sports events and has a profound urban sports culture," he added.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC announced that Shanghai and Budapest have been selected as hosts for the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series, a new series of festival-style events combining sport with urban culture. The Shanghai stop will be held at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024.