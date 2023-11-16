Xi stresses role of people in China-US relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Wednesday the role of people in China-US relations at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

"The foundation of China-US relations was laid by our peoples," Xi said, stressing that "the door of China-US relations was opened by our peoples," "the stories of China-US relations are written by our peoples" and "the future of China-US relations will be created by our peoples."

"We should build more bridges and pave more roads for people-to-people interactions. We must not erect barriers or create a chilling effect," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president said he was convinced the door of China-US relations cannot be shut again once opened, and the cause of China-US friendship cannot be derailed halfway once started.

Xi said that the United States should not see China as its primary competitor.

To steer the giant ship of China-US relations clear of hidden rocks and shoals, one fundamental and overarching question needs to be answered: "Are we adversaries, or partners?" Xi said.

"The logic is if one sees the other side as a primary competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat, it will only lead to misinformed policy making, misguided actions, and unwanted results," Xi said.

China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, the Chinese president noted. "The fundamental principles that we follow in handling China-US relations are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he said.

Xi said that China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years to increase exchanges between the two peoples, especially between the youth.

China will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone, Xi said.

"Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others," Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

Mutual respect

Xi said that just as mutual respect is a basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-US relations.

"The United States is unique in its history, culture and geographical position, which have shaped its distinct development path and social system. We fully respect all this," Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been found under the guidance of the theory of scientific socialism, and is rooted in the tradition of the Chinese civilization with an uninterrupted history of more than 5,000 years, he said.

"We are proud of our choice, just as you are proud of yours. Our paths are different, but both are the choice by our peoples, and both lead to the realization of the common values of humanity. They should be both respected," Xi said.