13 under compulsory measures over deadly fire in north China
16:24 UTC+8, 2023-11-17 0
Compulsory measures have been taken against 13 individuals after a fire at a coal mine company building left 26 dead and 38 injured in north China's Shanxi Province, according to a press conference held by the provincial government on Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
