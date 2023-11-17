China establishes national giant panda conservation, research center

The national giant panda conservation and research center, a world-class platform for giant panda research cooperation and exchange, was inaugurated Friday in Chengdu.

The national giant panda conservation and research center, a world-class platform for giant panda research cooperation and exchange, was inaugurated Friday in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, southwest China.

The center integrates the resources of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, gathering outstanding giant panda research teams from across the country.

According to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the center has established a giant panda conservation academic committee and a national innovation alliance. Looking ahead, the center will build a key giant panda laboratory and promote the establishment of similar laboratories for other endangered animals.

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the Sichuan provincial forestry and grassland administration and the Chengdu municipal government have jointly allocated a starting capital of 110 million yuan (15.2 million US dollars) for the giant panda conservation and research fund.

Two major research projects on key technologies have been initiated, namely, to protect the wild giant panda population and habitat in national parks, and to improve the genetic diversity of the captive giant panda population.

An international forum on giant panda protection will also be held by the center every two years, along with various research cooperation and cultural exchange activities.