Xi returns to Beijing after China-US summit, 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday evening returned to Beijing after holding a China-US summit meeting and attending the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco.

On Friday afternoon local time, before Xi left San Francisco, Mayor London Breed and other US representatives saw him off at the airport.

On the way to the airport, representatives of overseas Chinese and Chinese students gathered on both sides of the road. They waved the national flags of China and the United States, warmly bidding farewell to Xi and congratulating him on the complete success of his visit.

Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, returned by the same flight.