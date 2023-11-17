Flights from China to the US see drastic increase, with more flights scheduled

Flights between China and the United States are expected to further increase by the summer next year, with more flight options as well as connecting cities.

SSI ļʱ



Imaginechina

Flights between China and the United States are expected to further increase by the summer next year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the US Department of Transportation, Shanghai-based digital media outlet Shanghai Observer reported.

Since the beginning of this year, flights between China and the United States have been increased several times.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China and domestic airlines, this month the number of regular direct passenger flights between China and the United States, by Chinese and American airlines, will increase from 48 to 70 flights per week.

Air China plans to add a new Beijing-Washington flight, with a stop in Los Angeles on the way back, from November 21, which will have two flights per week.

From November 25, it will add a new Beijing-Los Angeles flight with one flight per week.

China Eastern Airlines plans to add flights from Shanghai to Los Angeles twice a week starting from November 25.

China Southern Airlines plans to add a new Wuhan-San Francisco flight from November 30, with one flight per week.

Hainan Airlines plans to add Beijing-Boston flights, with a stop in Seattle on the way back, starting from November 26, with three flights per week.

Starting from November 24, Sichuan Airlines will add a new flight from Chengdu to Los Angeles, with a stop in Hangzhou on the way back, with two flights per week.

After the increase, Chinese airlines will operate 35 flights between China and the US every week, including 11 flights by Air China, nine flights by China Eastern Airlines, seven flights by China Southern Airlines, three flights by Xiamen Airlines, three flights by Hainan Airlines, and two flights by Sichuan Airlines.

New cities such as Chengdu, Hangzhou, Washington, and Boston have been added as destinations.