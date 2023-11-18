Xi puts forward proposals on APEC cooperation in next "golden 30 years"

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the APEC members to stick to innovation, openness, green and inclusive development in promoting regional cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members to stick to innovation, openness, green and inclusive development in promoting regional cooperation and for the region to usher in another "golden 30 years."

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting held at Moscone Center here, saying that since the establishment of the economic leaders' regular meeting mechanism, APEC has always stood at the global forefront of openness and development.

He called on APEC members to stay committed to innovation-driven development, saying it is important to follow the trends of scientific and technological advancement, more proactively promote exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, and work together for an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological progress.

Xi stressed the importance of staying committed to openness in development.

He urged the APEC members to promote free and open trade and investment, support and strengthen the WTO (World Trade Organization)-centered multilateral trading regime, and keep global industrial and supply chains open and stable, noting the APEC members must say no to any attempt to politicize, weaponize, or impose security implications on economic and trade issues.

It is also necessary to stay committed to green development, said the Chinese president.

It is imperative to continue to promote harmony between man and nature, accelerate the transition to green and low-carbon development, and see to it that reducing carbon emissions and mitigating pollution operate in parallel with expanding green transition and promoting economic growth.

Furthermore, Xi also called for staying committed to inclusive development that delivers benefits to all.

It is imperative to fully implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, put development back on the international agenda as a central priority, develop greater synergy in our development strategies, and work together to resolve the global development deficit, Xi said.

China is advancing the noble cause of building a great country and national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said, noting China will remain committed to the path of peaceful development.

Chinese modernization will bring the world more and greater opportunities for the modernization of all countries, said Xi, adding that he is ready to work with other APEC leaders for new success in Asia-Pacific cooperation and for another "golden 30 years" of the region.