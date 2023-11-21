﻿
COVID-19 vaccine not responsible for sudden deaths in India: study

India's top health research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said on Tuesday a comprehensive study showed that COVID-19 vaccination was not responsible for unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in the country.

The investigation, titled "Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India, a multicentric matched case-control study", was conducted between October 2021 and March 2023.

It referred to certain factors that may increase the risk of sudden deaths. Among the causes, history of severe COVID-19 infection, binge drinking, use of recreational drugs or substances are responsible for deaths within 48 hours.

"COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle behaviors increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden death," the study concluded.

According to the study, 729 cases and 2,916 controls were included in the analysis.

