﻿
News / Nation

China renews warning for cold waves in northeastern parts

Xinhua
  22:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0
China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and gales in some parts of the country.
Xinhua
  22:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and gales in some parts of the country.

From Tuesday night to Friday, temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and in northern areas, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the northeast of China are forecast to see temperature drops of more than 16 degrees Celsius.

Gales are expected to hit the aforementioned areas mainly from Wednesday to Friday, the center said.

It has advised the public to take precautions against cold weather and strong winds.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     