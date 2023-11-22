﻿
China-Argentina relations on steady course forward: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
China stands ready to work with Argentina to keep the relations on a steady course forward.
The bilateral relations between China and Argentina have shown sound momentum of growth, and China stands ready to work with Argentina to keep the relations on a steady course forward, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a reporter's question that RIA Novosti reported that Diana Mondino, senior adviser of Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei, has said that cooperation with the Chinese government will be stopped when asked if she would support and encourage trade with China during an interview on November 20.

"Based on what I have read, your description of her statement is somewhat different from the interview published on the RIA Novosti website," Mao said.

Mao pointed out that Mondino said in the interview that some in the world misread President-elect Milei's foreign policy, no countries could step out of diplomatic relations and still be able to engage in economic trade and cooperation, and it would be a huge foreign policy mistake for Argentina to cut ties with major countries like China or Brazil.

Mao said that Mondino also mentioned in the interview that China is Argentina's important trading partner, and the newly elected Argentine government values its relations with China, especially the business ties between the two countries.

Noting China is Argentina's second-largest trading partner and the largest export market of agricultural products, Mao said that the bilateral relations between the two countries have shown sound momentum of growth.

"The economic complementarity between our two countries means there is great potential for cooperation, and China stands ready to work with Argentina to keep the relations on a steady course forward," Mao said.

