Chinese premier attends virtual G20 leaders' summit

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0
Xinhua
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit and delivers a speech at the meeting, in Beijing on November 22, 2023.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday attended and delivered a speech at the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit in Beijing.

Noting the road to global economic recovery is still difficult, Li said China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold the original aspiration of cooperation, respond to the call of the times, and forge ahead to create a better future for humanity.

Li called on G20 members to give high priority to development cooperation and oppose the politicization of development issues.

The premier said that more practical measures should be taken to implement the consensus reached at the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

"It is necessary to coordinate and cooperate more closely, revitalize multilateralism, continue to strengthen macro policy cooperation, and pay more attention to the concerns of developing countries in the reform of the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund," Li said.

Noting China has demonstrated through practical actions its firm determination to promote high-level opening up and to share development opportunities with the world, Li said China will continue to work with all parties in an open and inclusive manner to make greater contribution to world economic recovery and global development and prosperity.

Leaders of G20 members, leaders of guest countries, and heads of relevant international organizations attended the meeting.

