China Customs returns or destroys 2,473 batches of unqualified food imports

  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
China Customs returned or destroyed 2,473 batches of unqualified agricultural or food imports during the first three quarters of the year.
China Customs returned or destroyed 2,473 batches of unqualified agricultural or food imports during the first three quarters of the year, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

As part of efforts to ensure food safety, the country's customs bureaus have strengthened their inspections of both imported and exported food products this year, the administration said.

Agricultural and food products have become an important part of China's foreign trade, with their trade value rising 9.5 percent year on year to 1.5 trillion yuan (US$210.51 billion) during the first three quarters.

China Customs also investigated 580 food-related smuggling cases during the period, with a combined case value of 12.4 billion yuan, the administration added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
