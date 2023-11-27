News / Nation

China completes initial set-up of first high-orbit satellite internet

Xinhua
  23:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
China has completed the initial set-up of its first high-orbit satellite Internet, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).
Xinhua
  23:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0

China has completed the initial set-up of its first high-orbit satellite Internet, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Following the launch of a group of high-throughput communication satellites, the high-orbit satellite Internet fully covers the whole territory of China and key areas of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries.

The high-throughput satellites have wide bandwidth and fast transmission speeds, facilitating video downloads and video calls.

By the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the total capacity of China's high-throughput satellites will exceed 500 Gbps. At that time, the country's high-throughput satellites will provide high-speed network communication and satellite Internet access services for industries such as aviation, navigation, emergency, energy, and forestry and grass.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     