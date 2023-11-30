Chinese people will remember Kissinger's important contribution to China-US ties

The Chinese people will remember Henry Kissinger for his sincere devotion and important contribution to China-US relations.

The Chinese people will remember Henry Kissinger for his sincere devotion and important contribution to China-US relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday local time at home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement.

"Dr. Kissinger long cared about and supported the development of China-US relations, visited China more than 100 times, and made historic contributions to promoting the normalization of China-US relations," Wang said at a regular news briefing, describing Kissinger as an "old and good friend of the Chinese people," and a "pioneer and builder of China-US relations."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a condolence message to US President Joe Biden, expressing deep condolences over the passing of Kissinger and sympathies to his family, Wang said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to Kissinger's family. Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, sent a message of condolence to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the spokesperson said.

During his life, Kissinger attached great importance to China-US relations and believed that they were vital to the peace and prosperity of the two countries and the world, Wang said.

He added that both China and the United States should inherit and carry forward Kissinger's strategic vision, political courage and diplomatic wisdom, follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in San Francisco, adhere to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of China-US relations.