The First China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held in Beijing

Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-29
China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first supply chain expo at the national level, is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0

Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future", China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first supply chain expo at the national level, is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, featuring exhibitions, forums, seminars and trade fairs.

The First China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held in Beijing

The CISCE Exhibition Hall

With an exhibition area of about 100,000 square meters, the five-day expo has attracted a total of 515 enterprises, among which are 53 Fortune 500 companies and 57 China Fortune 500 companies, as well as 132 international companies, accounting for 26 percent, mainly from 55 countries and regions including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as two international organizations, the African Union (AU) and the League of Arab States (LAS).

By setting five major supply chain areas, including Smart Vehicle, Green Agriculture, Clean Energy, Digital Technology and Healthy Life, and Supply Chain Service area, CISCE will "build a bran-new open platform for the global business community to strengthen supply chain exchanges and cooperation," Ren Hongbin, President of the organizer China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said in his speech at the opening ceremony of CISCE and the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum.

The First China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held in Beijing

Six Exhibition Areas

From product R&D and design, procurement and transportation of raw materials, to production and distribution of semi-finished and finished products, to final consumption, through which forms a chain system that requires efficient collaboration, the supply chain.

As a key link in the manufacturing supply chain and a major global consumer market, China’s dual role is self-evident. “As the world's second largest economy, China is undoubtedly the stabilizer,” Alf Barrios, Chief Commercial Officer & Chair for China of Rio Tinto Group, told the reporter.

“Two-thirds of global trade is directly related to supply chains. World Bank research showed that 1 percent increase in global value chain (GVC) participation is estimated to boost per capita income levels by more than 1 percent - about twice as much as conventional trade,” Dr. Zhao Ping, the President of the Academy of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, pointed out, “therefore, holding the first CISCE will definitely help promote economic recovery, making the results of economic development benefit people all over the world.”

On the same day, the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report was officially released, proposing a global supply chain promotion system for the first time, to demonstrate the new opportunities China has brought to global supply chain cooperation, and summarize China's successful practices.

Source: Xinhua
