News / Nation

China's sky survey telescope finds two near-Earth asteroids

Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
A wide-field telescope capable of surveying the entire sky from the Northern Hemisphere has discovered two near-Earth asteroids, astronomers said.
Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0

A wide-field telescope capable of surveying the entire sky from the Northern Hemisphere has discovered two near-Earth asteroids, astronomers said.

The two celestial bodies were first spotted on November 18 by the Wide Field Survey Telescope (WFST), which started operation in September 2023 in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Minor Planet Center under the International Astronomical Union subsequently confirmed the discovery by the telescope and designated the two asteroids 2023 WX1 and 2023 WB2.

With an estimated diameter of 170 meters, 2023 WX1 is categorized as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid, for having an "Earth Minimum Orbit Intersection Distance of 0.0416 astronomical units," equal to 6.22 million km, astronomers noted in a statement on Wednesday.

Measuring 2.5 meters in diameter, the WFST was jointly developed by the University of Science and Technology of China and the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In 2022, the telescope was nicknamed Mozi after the ancient Chinese philosopher Mozi, also known as Micius, who is said to be the first in history to have conducted optical experiments.

One of the major goals of this telescope is to survey objects in the solar system. According to Zhao Haibin, lead of the WFST solar system bodies study program, astronomers using the telescope have already found a new batch of main-belt asteroids and rediscovered several near-Earth asteroids.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Purple Mountain
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     