China's national observatory renews blue alert for gales

China's national observatory on Wednesday morning continued to issue a blue alert for gales as strong winds of varying intensity are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8 am Wednesday to 8 am Thursday, strong winds are forecast to hit some areas in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xizang Autonomous Region, Gansu Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei Province and Jilin Province, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, parts of the East Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, and the South China Sea will experience higher-intensity gales during this period, the center forecast.

It warned ships of safety risks when navigating or operating in waters affected by gales. It further urged relevant departments to implement precautionary measures aimed at fire prevention and transport safety.

Pedestrians and vehicles were advised not to linger under or near tall buildings, billboards, or trees.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for strong winds, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.