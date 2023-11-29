News / Nation

Chinese dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen unveiled

Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen was unveiled at China's National Stadium on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
Chinese dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen unveiled

A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen was unveiled at China's National Stadium on Wednesday.

A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen was unveiled at China's National Stadium on Wednesday.

The special version was designed to celebrate the second anniversary of the Beijing Games and the upcoming Year of the Dragon in February 2024.

"The dragon represents the spirit of the Chinese nation and the best wishes for health and well-being, which echoes with the solidarity emphasized by the Olympic family," said Lin Cunzhen, a designer of the dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen.

Licensed products of the new version, including toys, badges and keychains, will hit the market on December 7.

"The international community expects to see the Olympic cultural heritage continue to shine worldwide. China has already made breakthroughs in revitalizing the Olympic mascot through the traditional Chinese zodiac and the Spring Festival," Lin noted.

During the Beijing Winter Games, which coincided with the Chinese New Year in 2022, organizers released a special festival edition of Bing Dwen Dwen dressed in a costume featuring tiger elements to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Following Hu - meaning tiger - Dwen Dwen, Tu Dwen Dwen was also unveiled, inspired by a mythical rabbit, for the Year of Rabbit.

"People are always curious about the new appearance of Bing Dwen Dwen, as we all know how popular it was since the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics nearly two years ago," she added, noting that Chinese people are eager to see what the next version of Bing Dwen Dwen will look like.

"After getting to know the concept of our design, people from other countries and regions can better understand Chinese culture. If possible, we hope to carry out all 12 Chinese zodiac versions of Bing Dwen Dwen to meet the expectations of the public, which is also a milestone for myself," Lin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     